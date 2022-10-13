UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16), with a volume of 4885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.23).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.28. The company has a market capitalization of £85.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.
