UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16), with a volume of 4885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.28. The company has a market capitalization of £85.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Robbie Bell acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

