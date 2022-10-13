Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 7.8%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 8,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Upwork Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

