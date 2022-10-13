Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTMD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.18%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.