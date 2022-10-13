V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

VFC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

