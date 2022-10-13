Vai Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.53 million and $24,682.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vai (VAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vai has a current supply of 57,498,554. The last known price of Vai is 0.9573381 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $11,420.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.