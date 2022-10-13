Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $59.28

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $62.80. Value Line shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

