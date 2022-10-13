Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.67

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.67 and last traded at $82.57, with a volume of 117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.40.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.