Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Trimmed by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 4.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

