Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,493,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 336,135 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 68,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 682,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

