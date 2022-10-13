Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.66

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.53, with a volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,768,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

