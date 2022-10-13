Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,993,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,738. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

