Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

