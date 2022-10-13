Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.59. The stock had a trading volume of 135,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

