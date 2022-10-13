Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.90

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

