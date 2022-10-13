VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Price Performance
Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,984. The company has a market cap of $594.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.
Institutional Trading of VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
