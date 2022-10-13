Verge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Verge has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.68 million and $1.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,507.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00267469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00119627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00745737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00569554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00265553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,050,800 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,513,037,325.323189. The last known price of Verge is 0.00306828 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,265,981.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

