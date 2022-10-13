Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00263789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00118884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00736144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00562018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00257870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,064,213 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,513,037,325.323189. The last known price of Verge is 0.00306828 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,265,981.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.