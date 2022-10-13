Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 106.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

