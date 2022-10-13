Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,625.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vertex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.83, a P/E/G ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

