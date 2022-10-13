Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 167,019 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foot Locker alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.