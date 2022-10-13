Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKSNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

