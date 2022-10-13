VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 56.6% in September

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 57,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

