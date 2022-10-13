VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Achieves $11.59 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT DAO (VIDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIDT DAO has a current supply of 57,386,799 with 49,428,303.18412282 in circulation. The last known price of VIDT DAO is 0.23227934 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,169,347.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vidt-datalink.com.”

