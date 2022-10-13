ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 3,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.