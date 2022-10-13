Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 1,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

