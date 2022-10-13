Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

