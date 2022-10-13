Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 3.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.15% of Vistra worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,686. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -29.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

