Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($163.27) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($180.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.22 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching €123.08 ($125.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,010,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of €142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

