Volta (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLTA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on shares of Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Get Volta alerts:

Volta Price Performance

VLTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Volta has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Volta had a negative net margin of 562.95% and a negative return on equity of 89.56%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Volta by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $6,177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Volta by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.