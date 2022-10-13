Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,928,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

