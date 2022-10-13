Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 603% compared to the average volume of 574 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voya Financial by 147.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. 11,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,109. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

