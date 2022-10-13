Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.95 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00020712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $94.28 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002964 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.82940205 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,861,803.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

