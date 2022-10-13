VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.63 or 0.27424377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010711 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. VVS Finance has a current supply of 46,871,373,775,708.58 with 28,076,560,513,688.496 in circulation. The last known price of VVS Finance is 0.00000551 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,495,698.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vvs.finance/.”

