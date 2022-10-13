W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $538.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $13.58 on Thursday, reaching $492.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $417.71 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

