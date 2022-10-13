Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.68, with a volume of 12623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.83.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.60. The stock has a market cap of C$384.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$511.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.7799998 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

