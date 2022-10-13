Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

MA traded up $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $289.76. 88,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $280.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.