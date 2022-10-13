Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,058 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.80. 63,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

