Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

DLR traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 63,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

