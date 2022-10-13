Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $10.95 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 196,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 112,820 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,919,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,636.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 121,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $86.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

