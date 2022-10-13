Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,133 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Sabine Royalty Trust makes up 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Sabine Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SBR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,086. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

