Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 550,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 7,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,043. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

