Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $10.17 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 89,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

