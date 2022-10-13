Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $16.83 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,826,000. General Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 322,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

