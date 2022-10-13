Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.70

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.09, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

