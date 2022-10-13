Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $356.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

