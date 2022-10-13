Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 166.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

