Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

