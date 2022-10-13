Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.40.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.80. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

