Waves 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103.48 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Waves has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00017506 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $360.56 million and $103.48 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Waves Profile
Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,576,762 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “Waves (WAVES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Waves has a current supply of 109,573,138. The last known price of Waves is 3.33862394 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $58,541,764.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.tech/.”
Buying and Selling Waves
