WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $177.88 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $177.88 million and $11.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,946,449,848 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,711,660 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,946,096,665.0950065 with 2,237,402,288.7061872 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08185715 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,105,894.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

